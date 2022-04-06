True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.08.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
