True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

