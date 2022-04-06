TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down to $12.76

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $11.68. TuSimple shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 79,747 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

