Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

TWST opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $150.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

