Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by MKM Partners to Neutral

MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.81.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -169.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.