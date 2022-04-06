U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.93

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 122941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.