U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $18.47

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $18.84. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

