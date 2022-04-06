UBS Group Begins Coverage on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

