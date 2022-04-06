UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $11,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $8,197,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 629,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 552,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

