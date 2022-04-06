Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.22 ($36.50).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR:UN01 opened at €23.68 ($26.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($46.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.