Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.22 ($36.50).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €23.68 ($26.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. Uniper has a 12 month low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

