United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells $650,714.85 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

