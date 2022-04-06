United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

