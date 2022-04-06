United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $31.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,343,842. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

