United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Sells $1,521,447.66 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. 10,898,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976,320. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

