United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.46) to GBX 980 ($12.85) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,613. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.