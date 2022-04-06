Unslashed Finance Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $14,111.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.45 or 0.07359504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,143.96 or 1.00010065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052833 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

