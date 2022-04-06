Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Trading Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 85,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,351,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

