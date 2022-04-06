uPlexa 24-Hour Volume Hits $131.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $139,819.61 and approximately $131.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

