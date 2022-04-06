Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.25.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of -0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.25. Upstart has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,939,314 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Upstart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

