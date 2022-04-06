Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.83. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 5,829 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.