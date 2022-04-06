Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 5.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.95. 726,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,493,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 2.07.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

