Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,339,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 94,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.