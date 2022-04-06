Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $17.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $16.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

