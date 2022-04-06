Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $17.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $16.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.56%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
