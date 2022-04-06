USDJ (USDJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $623,395.00

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $623,395.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.07347483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.37 or 0.99945364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050763 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

