v.systems Trading 7% Lower This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $31.86 million and $1.93 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,465,596,551 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,988,087 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

