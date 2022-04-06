ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.16

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.16 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 31.60 ($0.41). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 407,786 shares.
The company has a market cap of £19.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.96.
About ValiRx (LON:VAL)
