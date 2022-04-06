Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 78,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 40,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,358.9% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,275 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

