Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,224 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

