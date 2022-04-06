Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 740 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.12. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

