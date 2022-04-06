Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

