Van ECK Associates Corp Has $385,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of RHP opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

