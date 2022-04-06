Van ECK Associates Corp Has $410,000 Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

