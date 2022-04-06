Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $4,792,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 169.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

