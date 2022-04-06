Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,147 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 363.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.