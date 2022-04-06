Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 411,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,228 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,440 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.17. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

