Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.32. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.33 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

