Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Shares Down 1.5%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.05. 565,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 488,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.