Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $114.67

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.67 and last traded at $114.95, with a volume of 1103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

