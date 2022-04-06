Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.70 and last traded at $79.90. Approximately 214,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 359,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50.

