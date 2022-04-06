Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Up 2.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.