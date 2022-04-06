VeChain Price Down 23.3% This Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and $470.92 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008676 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.