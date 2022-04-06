Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 1,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 517,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.