Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $22.14. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

