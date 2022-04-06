Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

