Veracity Capital LLC Sells 32,096 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

