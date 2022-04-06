Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Veracyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 28.0% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

