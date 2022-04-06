Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

VRNT traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 443,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,010. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -721.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,827 shares of company stock worth $875,715. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.