Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 28,616,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,656,266. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

