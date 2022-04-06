Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

