Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

Several research firms have commented on VET. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at C$26.95 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 5.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.